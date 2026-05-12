'I really like him' - Wayne Rooney insists Viktor Gyokeres is a 'main reason' for Arsenal being on the cusp of Premier League & Champions League double

Speaking on SkyBet’s The Overlap EFL Fan Debate, Rooney defended his long-standing support for Gyokeres despite criticism earlier in the campaign.

"I’ve said this all season and I have been criticised for saying it, but I actually really like him," Rooney said. "What he brings to that Arsenal team is that he occupies defenders. He makes them work, he makes them defend, he runs the channels."

"And what we’ve seen recently is that it’s creating more space for Eberechi Eze and for Bukayo Saka – because if one, or both centre-backs have to go and cover him and then the full-back has to cover round, when you switch the ball quickly, it creates so much space for everyone just in behind him."