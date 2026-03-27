Wales and Republic of Ireland's World Cup dreams ended after agonising penalty shootout defeats in playoff semi-finals

Wales suffered World Cup play-off heartbreak as Bosnia and Herzegovina won 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Cardiff. It was a cruel repeat of Wales' exit in the Euro 2024 play-offs as spot-kicks again proved their undoing on a night that had promised so much. The Dragons were just four minutes away from booking a home play-off final against Italy, but the veteran presence of Edin Dzeko proved to be their undoing.

Daniel James had ignited the Cardiff City Stadium shortly after half-time, lashing a clinical finish past Nikola Vasilj after pouncing on a misplaced back pass. Wales had several chances to double their lead, with Harry Wilson striking the woodwork and Tarik Muharemovic deflecting another James effort onto the crossbar. However, Dzeko, recently turned 40, climbed highest to head home an 86th-minute equaliser from a corner to take the game to extra time.