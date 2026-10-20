'He gives us goosebumps!' – Vitinha makes exciting Ousmane Dembele admission ahead of Barca clash

Speaking in his pre-match press conference at the Parc des Princes, Vitinha praised attacking leader Ousmane Dembele ahead of PSG's Champions League tie with Barcelona. Dembele spent six seasons in Catalonia before moving to the French capital.

Vitinha expressed full confidence in the French winger's ability to produce match-winning moments on the biggest European stage.

The midfielder also provided support for young countryman Joao Neves amidst healthy squad competition.