Getty Images Sport
‘That’s a violation’ - Bruno Fernandes enjoys Luke Shaw’s veiled dig at Alejandro Garnacho as Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney ‘likes’ image choice in celebratory post
Red Devils stars stick the boot in
The tension surrounding Garnacho’s return to face his former employers reached boiling point after the final whistle at Stamford Bridge. Veteran defender Luke Shaw took to social media to post an image of himself physically dominating the Argentine winger during the match with the caption "important win."
United captain Bruno Fernandes, who has been hailed as the premier creative force in English football this season, didn't hold back in the comments section. The Portuguese international shared a GIF that read "That’s a violation," while former United man Alex Telles joined in with fire emojis. Even club legend Wayne Rooney was spotted liking the post, which featured Garnacho being pushed to the floor, as the Red Devils dressing room displayed a united front against their former colleague.
- Getty Images Sport
Garnacho admits 'bad' behavior
The bad blood stems from Garnacho’s controversial exit last summer, which followed a public falling out with former boss Ruben Amorim. Speaking before the match, the Argentine admitted he had made mistakes during his final months at Old Trafford. "Maybe yes, because I loved that club. They gave me the confidence from the start, from Spain, to bring me to the academy, then they bring me to the first team, so it was like four or five years, and amazing love from everyone, from the fans, the stadium, everything was really good," Garnacho told Premier League Productions last week.
"It's just sometimes you have to change for the good of your life or the next steps. I only have good memories of Man United. I remember in the last six months I was just not playing like before at Manchester United. I started to be on the bench, it’s not a bad thing, I was only 20 years old, but in my mind it was like I had to play every game. In my mind, maybe it is also on me, I started to do some bad things. But yes, it was just this moment in life and sometimes you have to make decisions and I am really proud to be here and still in the Premier League at a club like this," he added.
Carrick overlooks noise for result
While the social media storm raged, interim manager Michael Carrick remained focused on a result that leaves United comfortably in third place and on the verge of Champions League qualification. Carrick’s side successfully navigated 21 Chelsea shots to secure the clean sheet, with Matheus Cunha’s goal proving the difference.
Reflecting on the defensive performance, Carrick said: "We feel it was deserved. The setbacks we have had the last few days, the centre-back partnership we had – it would be a bit of a challenge, but I felt the defence was immense in difficult circumstances. The attitude was top-drawer for me tonight."
- Getty Images Sport
Uncertain future for interim boss
Despite the win moving United 10 points clear of Chelsea, Carrick remains in wait-and-see mode regarding his role. The former midfielder has completely transformed the team's fortunes, and he reaffirmed his commitment to the Old Trafford project after the final whistle in west London. "I love being here. I understand the situation, it's a bit out my hands," Carrick said when asked about his future at the club. For now, the focus remains on securing European football and maintaining the high standards set during this interim period. With the squad clearly enjoying their current momentum, and their ability to silence former players, the mood at Carrington has rarely been higher as the season reaches its climax.