Revealed: Vinicius Junior asked Federico Valverde if he wanted to take Real Madrid penalty moments before costly miss against Man City

Speaking after the final whistle, the Uruguayan star confirmed the exchange took place on the pitch. “Vini Jr asked me if I wanted to take the penalty,” Valverde told TNT Sports. “Vini is a Real Madrid legend, he’s a great friend, me and other team-mates told him to take it." On the miss, Valverde added: "These things can happen, it’s part of football.” It was a display of humility from a player who had already dismantled Pep Guardiola’s side with a stunning first-half hat-trick in a rampant 22-minute spell, becoming only the second midfielder in Los Blancos history to score a treble in European competition after Pirri.