Vincent Kompany waxes lyrical about high-flying Koln teenager Said El Mala amid Bayern Munich and Man City interest
Kompany gives glowing review of El Mala
Bayern head coach Kompany heaped praise on Koln teenager El Mala ahead of their DFB-Pokal second-round clash on Wednesday night. The 19-year-old midfielder has emerged as one of the most talked-about youngsters in Germany, impressing scouts and earning reported interest from both Bayern Munich and Manchester City.
The Belgian manager’s admiration for El Mala comes at a time when Bayern’s focus remains on maintaining their perfect start to the season. The Bavarians have won all of their competitive matches so far, and Kompany’s words suggest he’s wary of the threat Koln’s teenage sensation poses.
Kompany's praise, warning and admiration
Kompany’s remarks on El Mala reflect a mixture of admiration and caution, as the former Manchester City captain, known for his attention to detail in player development, drew attention to the young midfielder’s dynamic playing style.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Kompany highlighted the qualities that make El Mala stand out. “This kid has this initial acceleration and then a second burst of speed. That surprises many defenders,” said the Bayern boss. “He can shoot from that high speed. That feeling of being inactive and then suddenly launching a full-scale counter-attack is, of course, a quality you can use throughout your entire career.”
El Mala has already become one of the standout performers in Germany’s top flight this season. His quick feet, decision-making, and ability to drive play through midfield have not only earned him praise domestically but also put him firmly on the radar of Europe’s elite clubs. He also added a hint of competitiveness, “It’s great for him and Lennart Karl that they can still improve so much. That’s good for Bayern and Cologne; I just hope it’s better for Bayern.”
According to reports, City have joined Bayern, Borussia Dortmund, and other European heavyweights in monitoring El Mala. The teenager has reportedly been the subject of a rejected €20 million bid from Brighton earlier in the summer. For Bayern, El Mala represents both a domestic rival’s jewel and a potential long-term target.
Kompany expects 'dangerous' Koln
Kompany’s side head into the DFB-Pokal encounter in exceptional form, Bayern’s winning streak in all competitions marks a historic start to the 2025-26 campaign, reflecting the impact of Kompany’s methods since taking charge. Despite recent injuries to key players including Jamal Musiala, Manuel Neuer, Bayern have maintained a perfect record, a testament to the squad’s depth and discipline.
“Koln play with great commitment, they close down spaces very quickly. They are also incredibly dangerous on the counter-attack, which has hurt many teams,” Kompany warned. “But we are doing a lot of things right at the moment."
For Koln, the clash is a daunting prospect as the Billy Goats have struggled to secure results in recent Bundesliga outings. Their last victory over Bayern dates back to 2011, and they have failed to defeat the Bavarians in their last 20 encounters. Yet, with El Mala in form, they hope to cause an upset and revive their DFB-Pokal ambitions.
Historic run so far but DFB-Pokal challenge looms
Bayern will turn their focus to two major objectives, progressing in the DFB-Pokal and maintaining their dominance in the Bundesliga, with a key clash against Bayer Leverkusen coming up this weekend. Kompany’s men, unbeaten in all competitions, will aim to avoid the kind of early Pokal exits that have haunted them in recent seasons.
For El Mala, Wednesday’s game offers a platform to test himself against the German giants and a standout performance could further amplify his reputation and accelerate interest from the likes of Bayern and Manchester City.
