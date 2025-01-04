Gyokeres(C)Getty Images
Jamie Spencer

Viktor Gyokeres makes January transfer decision as Man Utd and Barcelona target prolific Sporting CP striker

V. GyoekeresManchester UnitedBarcelonaTransfersSporting CPLiga PortugalPremier LeagueLaLiga

In-demand front-man Viktor Gyokeres has informed his agent of his intentions for the now open January transfer window.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Gyokeres meets with agent over future
  • Sporting CP striker in career-best form
  • Man Utd & Barceona currently most linked
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱