Upgrade on Viktor Gyokeres? Arsenal transfer prediction made after Champions League final defeat - with Premier League winners tipped to strengthen in two areas

In the wake of the shootout loss at the Puskas Arena, Keown has identified the frontline as the primary area for improvement. The former defender believes that while the current squad has performed admirably to end their 22-year domestic title drought, the gap to Europe's elite requires further investment in high-quality game-changers.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Keown singled out two specific positions where he feels the Gunners need to upgrade. "They may look again at the striker. Kai Havertz played 90 minutes tonight but it’s only the second full game he’s finished in 18 months. With Viktor Gyokeres, it was a difficult night for him, so that could be an area Arsenal look at. Maybe left-wing as well. Mikel Arteta will strengthen, there’s no doubt about that," he explained.



