Viktor Gyokeres not the answer! Arsenal told they are still missing an Erling Haaland-esque No.9 as the final piece in Premier League title-winning puzzle

With Arteta’s side squandering a nine-point lead at the top of the table, ex-Gunners striker Dickov - speaking exclusively in association with MrQ - told GOAL when asked if Arsenal are still lacking a title-winning No.9: “I genuinely believe that's right.

“If you look over recent weeks, and it's hard to compare Erling Haaland with anybody else in world football, but people are saying he's not up to his best season. He's got 35 goals! But the last couple of weeks, when the push came to shove and things are getting tight and the pressure's on, he comes in and he bags a hat-trick. Against Burnley, it's a game Man City would have expected to win, but it was a difficult one. One chance, one goal.

“Then you look at Havertz, who I think is a fantastic player, and look at Gyokeres as well, fantastic. But they've not got that cutting edge that Erling Haaland gives you. And that breeds confidence throughout the team. City could be horrendous for 90 minutes, and Erling can get a chance in the 91st minute and they're going to score. It gives you that belief throughout the team.

“I'm not saying that Arsenal should go and buy an Erling Haaland, there's not one out there. But you look at Erling, and his goal return, and you look at [Antoine] Semenyo, you look at Rayan Cherki recently, the goal contributions that they have given you, that the talented players at Arsenal recently aren't doing. You need these big, creative players to stand up when the games are tight and the pressure's on.”