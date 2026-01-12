VIDEO: Lamine Yamal brutally snubs guard of honour for Real Madrid players after Barcelona's Supercopa Clasico victory - before Kylian Mbappe returned the favour

During the game, Yamal was caught up in a heated exchange with Dean Huijsen. The Real defender stepped in following a flashpoint involving Raul Asencio. He had been looking to diffuse the situation.

Yamal, though, reacted angrily to Huijsen getting involved. He did not like being shoved and was involved in a tense exchange of words and pushing as tempers flared. The Barca wonderkid could be seen asking his Clasico rival if he was “crazy”.

The incident soon blew over and Barcelona went on to pick up a hard-fought win. Flick was delighted with the effort on show from his players, telling reporters afterwards: “It’s fantastic. When you play in a final, and even more so in a Clasico, it’s fantastic to win. I’m very proud of the match. I have seen the players dancing in the dressing room. I think we were fantastic. Throughout the match, we played in our style. It hasn’t been easy but we fought together, as a team. And that’s it.”

Flick added on match-winner Raphinha: “His mentality is incredible. He missed the first opportunity and, at the moment, he made it 1-0. He has gained confidence. Rafa, on the pitch, puts a lot of intensity.”

He went on to say of Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo making his return to action after six weeks out due to a mental health break: “Winning this title and being back on the pitch means a lot to him. We are always supporting him. He is an important player in the dressing room, a good player.”