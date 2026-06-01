Is Victor Osimhen Premier League-bound? Transfer admission from Nigeria coach sparks lively debate regarding Galatasaray striker’s next move

The race for Osimhen’s signature has been reignited after Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle confirmed that the striker is in the process of negotiating a move away from Galatasaray. The 27-year-old was a notable omission from the Super Eagles' latest squad for their friendly against Poland, with his manager opting to let the forward settle his domestic future.

Speaking in a press conference regarding the absence of his star man, Chelle stated: “We miss two players because Victor Osimhen maybe he is about to change club, so I prefer he stays at home because if he plays and is not at 100 percent is not good. For Lookman he is very tired and Atletico [Madrid] ask us to excuse him.” These words have immediately put Europe's elite on notice as the summer window approaches.



