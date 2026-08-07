USMNT transfer notebook: Should Folarin Balogun move to Tottenham? Tyler Adams and Antonee Robinson linked with big Premier League moves

As of now, Tyler Adams will be playing in Europe this season. That was guaranteed when Bournemouth finished the Premier League season in sixth, earning a place in the Europa League for the first time in club history.

However, rumors are swirling that Adams could move elsewhere, with Newcastle the latest club linked.

According to Football Insider, Adams is a target for Newcastle, who are in need of a midfielder overhaul. With Sandro Tonali at Tottenham and Bruno Guimarães headed to Arsenal, the club has lost its two stars in the center of the park, and replacing those two will be almost impossible, even with Newcastle's resources.

Adams, theoretically, would be something of a band-aid, and a pretty good one at that. He likely wouldn't break the bank, is in his prime at age 27, and comes with Premier League experience. He also plays the position in a way that really raises a team's floor, which would allow Newcastle to spend elsewhere to make other parts of the team better. The club, though, is in a state of chaos, particularly after manager Eddie Howe suddenly stepped away, and wouldn't offer Adams the chance to play in Europe that Bournemouth does.

As a result, you can file this one as "one to keep an eye on", but also "one that has some real question marks".