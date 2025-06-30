The former U.S. midfielder lauded the NYCFC's goalie's performance following his three-save effort to send his country to the Gold Cup semis

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Donovan lauded Freese following penalty shootout win

Goalkeeper denied three spot kicks to send USMNT to semis

Pochettino's side will face Guatemala on Wednesday Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱