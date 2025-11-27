USMNT changes on the side, a helping of Messi-mania and a scoop of USWNT success: What American soccer fans can be thankful for this Thanksgiving

Ah, Thanksgiving - what a holiday. Cooked turkey, family time, maybe, if you want, some time watching the other football. It isn't a traditional soccer holiday, although there are Europa and Conference League games on this year for fans who need their holiday dose of footy.

Even for fans who prefer the American side of the sport, there’s plenty to take stock of this holiday. There’s a lot to be thankful for - and even more to look forward to - no matter your lane. MLS fan? There’s a ton happening right now. USWNT diehard? Some fun matches are on the way. USMNT supporter? The World Cup will be here before you know it.

With that in mind, GOAL looks at the people, moments, and developments that American soccer fans can be thankful for.