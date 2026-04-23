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Two reasons why there is ‘no point’ in Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Europe - with Mohamed Salah & Lionel Messi transfer predictions made by ex-star of Middle East
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How much longer will Ronaldo spend with Al-Nassr?
Questions have been asked of how much longer Ronaldo will spend on the books of Al-Nassr. He linked up with them in 2023 after seeing his contract at Premier League giants Manchester United terminated heading towards the 2022 World Cup.
The most lucrative deal on the planet was signed when heading to Riyadh, with several other household names - including the likes of Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane - deciding to tread a similar path.
Remarkable individual standards have been maintained by Ronaldo, with two more Golden Boots being added to his collection, but strike action was taken in February as he took issue with how funds are supposedly distributed among PIF-controlled teams.
He has since returned to action, as Al-Nassr chase down the Saudi Pro League title, and is committed to terms through to the summer of 2027. At 41 years of age, it remains to be seen when retirement will have to be begrudgingly accepted.
Could CR7 take on another challenge in Europe?
It has been suggested that Ronaldo could have at least one more challenge left in him - potentially back where it all began for him at Sporting - but M’Poku is not convinced that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will turn his back on favourable conditions in the Middle East.
Tottenham academy graduate M’Poku - who spent time in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia during his playing days and is now part of Baller League UK with Angry Ginge’s Yanited side - told GOAL when asked what the immediate future holds for Ronaldo: “I don't think he will come back to Europe. And I think there's no point for him to come back to Europe, especially with what he's earning there and how people treat him there.
“When you reach that age, there's things that you don't want anymore. I think he will have a World Cup, probably the last one, and then go back to Saudi. Let's see when he will stop.”
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Will Liverpool icon Salah join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia?
Al-Nassr are understandably keen to retain Ronaldo's services - as a sporting and commercial superpower - and will likely make further additions to their squad in a bid to keep their talismanic No.7 happy.
Could one of those be Mohamed Salah, with the Egyptian forward preparing to sever ties with Liverpool as a free agent? M’Poku said in response to that questions: “I think Mo Salah will probably go to Saudi.
“I don't know if it's Al-Nassr, but yeah, he will go. But now also the PIF, they're trying to sell the club. So if the owner comes and says, I want to buy Al-Nassr, and this owner buys players, it will be okay.”
Can Beckham unite Messi and Ronaldo in MLS?
While Ronaldo may be given the chance to line up alongside Salah, doubts continue to be cast over the likelihood of him ever gracing the same time as eternal rival Messi. The Argentine icon is tied to a contract at MLS Cup winners Inter Miami through 2028.
Plenty have speculated on whether Herons co-owners and Manchester United legend Sir David Beckham could be the man to unite a couple of GOATs in the United States. M’Poku added on a deal that would capture the imagination of a global audience: “I don't think it will happen.
“And for me, I don't know if it's good to see both of them on the same team, because both of them are big stars and either you have to choose one - you are pro-Messi or you are pro-Ronaldo. I don't think it's good for a club to have both of them.”
- Baller League UK
GOATs chasing down 1,000 competitive career goals
That dream may be fading before it has ever truly formed, but Ronaldo and Messi appear destined to continue thrilling fans for some time yet. Both are expected to grace this summer’s World Cup, while they could reach 1,000 competitive career goals apiece.
M’Poku will be among those watching on from afar as two all-time greats write the final chapters in history-making stories, with the former DR Congo international happy to have stepped away from the pressures of professional sport and into six-a-side competition alongside some famous faces at the Copper Box Arena in London.
Baller League airs live every Monday night from 5pm on www.youtube.com/@BallerLeagueUK.