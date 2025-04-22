TST 2025: Bracket announced as Luis Nani, Sergio Aguero, Pat McAfee and teams learn Group Stage fate for $1 million 7v7 championship tournament

GOAL takes a look at the Group Stage for TST 2025 and more ahead of this year's competition

The Soccer Tournament (TST) is officially back - and it is bigger than ever. Two divisions, a men's and women's field, will both compete for a respective $1M cash prize in a winner-takes-all tournament in Cary, North Carolina.

Full of former professionals from ex-USWNT star Hope Solo to former Manchester City and Argentina legend Sergio Aguero in the men's field, the competition will bring some of the best footballers at the 7v7 level around the world together in one spot.

“TST soccer is electrifying,” said TST CEO Jon Mugar. “Our goal is to become the preeminent soccer festival in the world. Judging by the number of returning fans and teams, we are well on our way. We have doubled the size of the women’s field, and a record 64 teams will compete in Cary. I can’t wait to see the level of competition this June!”

The men's and women's divisions will feature teams from 13 different countries, featuring 12 prominent European and North American professional teams. Newcomers in 2025 include AFC Bournemouth, Atletico Madrid, Club America, and Plymouth Argyle, while West Ham United returns after debuting in 2023 and taking off the 2024 edition.

Returning teams from 2024 include Borussia Dortmund, Villarreal CF, Cagliari Calcio, and the Wrexham Red Dragons. Notably, Pat McAfee's CONCAFA SC will return, while former Premier League legends Luis Nani and Aguero will appear with their respective men's teams, as well as reigning champions: La Bombonera.

On the women's side, the US Women will look to return to the top of the podium in their division, led by former U.S. internationals Heather O'Reilly, Ali Krieger, and Allie Long.

GOAL takes a look at the official Group Stage reveal, while sharing the important key dates, times, and everything else you need to know ahead of this year's competition.