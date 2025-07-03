'He'd have killed us' - Troy Deeney opens up on moment friend saved him & his mum's life following attack by his dad when he was just nine years old as police dispatched two riot vans & four squad cars

Speaking on the inaugural episode of the Best Mode On Podcast, Watford legend Troy Deeney discusses a harrowing incident involving his father

Adebayo Akinfenwa is joined by former Walsall, Watford and Birmingham City striker Troy Deeney in the first episode of the brand new Beast Mode On Podcast, with the 37-year-old providing an emotional account of his life before, during and after football.

Deeney, who retired in 2024 after scoring over 200 goals during an impressive career that saw him play in League Two, League One, the Championship and the Premier League, opens up on a physical altercation he and his mum endured when he was just nine years old, a distressing incident in his life that magnified what matters most to him, above all else - family.

Scroll down to read Deeney's account of what went on that day, with the full episode of the Best Mode On podcast available now, via YouTube and Spotify.