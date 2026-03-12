Getty Images Sport
'Expected us to get battered!' - Trent Alexander-Arnold fires back at critics & labels Real Madrid's Federico Valverde 'the most underrated player on the planet' after hat-trick heroics vs Man City
The ultimate 'benchmark'
Valverde’s performance was historic, making him only the second midfielder in Real Madrid history to score a hat-trick in European competition after Pirri. Blancos boss Alvaro Arbeloa was effusive in his praise, suggesting that the 27-year-old is "the benchmark, everything a Real Madrid player should be". The midfielder led the team in duels and combined his defensive work rate with elite offensive output, leaving the Manchester City backline with no answers during the first 45 minutes.
Alexander-Arnold delivers 'most underrated' verdict
Speaking after the match, Real Madrid full-back Alexander-Arnold could not hide his admiration for the man who has become the heartbeat of Los Blancos in recent seasons.
“I am running out of words for him as a player. He is undoubtedly the most underrated footballer on the planet,” Alexander-Arnold told TNT Sports. “When you play with him you understand how much he gives to the team. He covers every blade of grass and gives his all. As a player, the best attribute you can have is that your team-mates can always count on you and he never lets us down.”
Defying the pre-match narratives
The victory was all the more impressive given that Madrid entered the tie missing key figures such as Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. Despite Opta’s supercomputer favoring Manchester City before kick-off, Los Blancos produced a tactical masterclass to secure their 29th first-leg victory of three or more goals in their illustrious European history.
“Massive performance,” Alexander-Arnold added. “A lot of the noise when the draw was made and leading up to this game, especially with the way we have been playing and the results we have had... a lot of people expected us to get battered tonight. But it shows the mentality. It doesn't matter what injuries we have got or players out. This competition matters a lot to the club and as players we understand that.”
No room for complacency
Despite the three-goal cushion, the mood within the Real Madrid camp remains focused as they prepare for the trip to the Etihad Stadium for the second leg on March 17. Neither the players nor the management are taking anything for granted given the quality possessed by Guardiola's side. Arbeloa concluded: "If there's one thing that's still a long way off, it's qualification. I've told the players, this isn't finished. We know the team City has and what a great coach Pep is. I'm sure there will be more surprises in the second leg."
