Tottenham make transfer bid for £70m World Cup-bound Brighton star as Roberto De Zerbi raids former club

Tottenham have made their first move for Van Hecke by submitting an opening proposal to Brighton for the 25-year-old centre-back. However, according to the Telegraph, the offer is below Brighton's asking price of £70m, but negotiations between the two clubs are still ongoing. The move is being driven by De Zerbi, who worked closely with Van Hecke during his time at Brighton between 2022 and 2024. The Italian is keen to add a defender familiar with his style of play as he continues shaping his squad in north London.

Van Hecke's future has become a growing talking point despite his contract running until June 2027. Reports suggest the Dutch defender has yet to commit to a new deal, potentially giving interested clubs encouragement ahead of the summer transfer window.