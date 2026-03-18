52' – SPURS STILL IN THE LEAD: Xavi Simons

47' - ATLÉTICO MADRID EQUALISE with a winning turn and shot from Julian Alvarez, assisted by former Atalanta player Lookman.

30' - TOTTENHAM TAKE THE LEAD: Kolo Muani breaks the deadlock, heading home unmarked in the box from Tel’s cross.

6' - Goal disallowed for Lookman, who scores from a cross by Simeone but the referee rules it out for offside against the Nigerian following confirmation from VAR.



