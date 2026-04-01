Tottenham Supporters' Trust cites Roberto De Zerbi's 'deeply offensive' comments on Mason Greenwood as cause for 'serious concern' after appointment of ex-Marseille boss

The controversy stems from De Zerbi’s time at Marseille, where he defended Greenwood as a "good person" despite the player's previous legal history. Greenwood was charged in 2022 with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The Crown Prosecution Service dropped the case in February 2023 after the withdrawal of key witnesses. Greenwood had denied the charges.

Highlighting the impact of De Zerbi's arrival on club culture, the Trust added: "We believe these statements, left unchecked, will create a divide among supporters at a time when we all need to be pulling together to back the team. Fans are rallying behind the ‘All Together, Always’ initiative, and this appointment places heavy strain on that unity. If those remarks reflect his genuine views, they cast a troubling shadow over the values of the club we love.

"With this appointment, communications from the club and from Mr De Zerbi must clearly and unequivocally reaffirm these values. Furthermore, those words must be backed by meaningful action, including visible and sustained support for women’s charities and organisations working to combat violence against women."