Tottenham prepared to smash transfer record to sign Atletico Madrid star with €120m release clause

Thomas Frank is under pressure and may have to dip into the club’s coffers in order to revitalise his squad in the January transfer window. The Dane has had a mixed start to life in north London and has been unable to get much success out of his midfield options thus far this campaign.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Joao Palhinha do not possess the ball carrying or playing abilities to play teams off the park and Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall are still just teenagers. Yves Bissouma, who has apologised after being filmed using nitrous oxide for a second time, also appears on his way out of the club.

According to Fichajes, Barrios could be the man to fill the void in the Spurs midfield. The Spaniard has a €120 million release clause in his contract, but it is unlikely that the north London side will put that amount down on the table to take Barrios away from Madrid.

The Spanish media outlet report that the club have instead floated a more modest €70 million offer in the direction of Atletico in the hope they could snatch up one of Europe’s more coveted midfielders for a more reasonable fee.