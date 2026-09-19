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'Time to get concerned!' - Joe Cole and Steven Gerrard warn Tottenham face another relegation battle after worst-ever Premier League start
Worst-ever start for De Zerbi's men
Tottenham Hotspur's difficult beginning to the new season reached a new low on Saturday as they suffered a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Aston Villa. The result means the North London club has recorded its worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign, picking up just two points from their opening five fixtures.
The dismal run of form comes after a summer of significant expenditure aimed at moving the team away from the bottom of the table, following back-to-back 17th-place finishes. However, the heavy investment has yet to translate into results on the pitch, leaving De Zerbi under immediate pressure. The Italian coach is tasked with revitalising a squad that looks low on confidence and tactically exposed against top-flight opposition.
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Cole questions summer recruitment
Speaking to TNT Sports, former Chelsea and West Ham midfielder Joe Cole did not hold back in his assessment of the current situation at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He suggested that the club's recruitment strategy has been flawed and that their status as a top-flight mainstay is far from secure, despite spending over £300m this summer on high-profile signings - including Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Omar Marmoush.
However, Spurs have struggled to turn that heavy investment into results on the pitch. Late goals from Conor Gallagher and Van Hecke were the team's first of the league campaign, but they proved insufficient to prevent another setback for a side designed to distance itself from last season's 17th-place finish. 'They have overpaid for every player that they bought this summer. You can't rule them out of being in or around the relegation battle. They are not scoring goals, and they look so weak at the back,' Cole stated.
Cole specifically highlighted defensive lapses during the Villa defeat, pointing to van Hecke's struggle to contain Nicolas Jackson. He added: 'Van Hecke scored the goal but he has to be disappointed with his performance. I know that the way they play leaves the centre-halves vulnerable but that's why you buy centre-halves who can deal with those one-on-one challenges. I know he's a handful, Jackson, but for the goal it's not good enough. I think they've got a real problem with - forget scoring goals - they look fragile, as well. Put the two together and it only comes up with one conclusion. This is going to be a long season for Tottenham.'
Gerrard identifies systemic failures
Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard echoed these sentiments, expressing his own fears for Spurs' future in the division. The North London side have endured a dismal start to the campaign, with their only victory so far coming in a 5-1 win over Charlton Athletic in the second round of the Carabao Cup - a competition they subsequently exited in the third round following a defeat to Liverpool. While Gerrard acknowledged that some improvements had been made to the squad, he argued that the fundamental issues at both ends of the pitch remain unresolved.
Analyzing the squad depth, Gerrard commented: 'They have fixed some areas. The midfield engine room is stronger with Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, Rodrigo Bentancur. That's a strong midfield. Conor Gallagher could have started. I don't think midfield is a big problem. They are weak and flaky at the back, and concede too many goals. A straight, long ball? If your two centre-backs can't deal with that, you are going to have problems. That needs to be fixed.'
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Searching for a goalscorer
Beyond the defensive frailties, the absence of a reliable source of goals is a major talking point. Despite possessing creative talents in the final third, Tottenham lack a traditional poacher capable of turning matches in their favour.
The Liverpool legend concluded his analysis with a stark warning for the Spurs faithful, emphasizing that the current trajectory is unsustainable. Gerrard said: 'They haven't got a poacher, they haven't got a goalscorer. I say that respectfully because they have good players, exciting players, in the frontline. But who's going to get 20 goals? If you haven't got that, and you concede goals at the back, it might be time to get concerned for Spurs fans.'
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