Tottenham preparing to submit Marcus Rashford transfer offer as Man Utd forward's summer preference revealed

According to The i Paper, internal discussions are now focused on a formal proposal for Rashford, who is currently starring for England at the World Cup, with Spurs prioritising established top-flight experience over unproven talents from overseas. The club have already secured Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton for £52m, alongside free transfer deals for Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi, and are testing the waters elsewhere with a massive £80m bid for Newcastle's Sandro Tonali.

While United and Rashford have agreed on a £40m release clause this summer, Tottenham are reportedly unwilling to meet that specific figure. Instead, the Spurs hierarchy is exploring a lower opening offer to see if the Red Devils are willing to negotiate.



