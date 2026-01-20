Tottenham player ratings vs Borussia Dortmund: Thomas Frank survives! Stylish Spurs punish 10-man BVB as Dominic Solanke justifies Champions League selection

Against the pre-match odds, Spurs went in front inside the opening quarter of an hour. Pedro Porro's corner was headed up to the far side of the 18-yard box by Serhou Guirassy, where Wilson Odobert was in acres of space. The Frenchman fluffed his volley, but retrieved the ball again to deliver a low cross for captain Cristian Romero to tap in.

Dortmund's night got worse soon after when, after a VAR check, Daniel Svensson was sent off for a high challenge with his studs on Odobert when trying to clear a loose ball.

Just before the break, Spurs added their second. Porro and Odobert again combined to create the opening, with the Frenchman putting in a low ball through the six-yard box for Dominic Solanke, making his first start of the season on return from long-term injury, to bundle over the line.

Xavi Simons and Randal Kolo Muani went close to grabbing a third for Tottenham in the second half, but those misses mattered little as the hosts were able to comfortably see out an important win.

GOAL rates Spurs' players from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...