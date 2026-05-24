Tottenham player ratings vs Everton: Spurs are staying up! Joao Palhinha powers Roberto De Zerbi's men to safety while Kevin Danso dominates in vital victory to avoid Premier League relegation

Tottenham started on the front foot, and both Conor Gallagher and Kevin Danso fired wide inside the first 10 minutes as set-pieces landed at their feet, while Palhinha ballooned an effort over the crossbar.

Roberto De Zerbi's side continued to dominate the first half, and managed to get their noses in front two minutes before the break when Palhinha managed to force the ball over the line after his initial headed effort came back off the post.

Chances proved to be at a premium thereafter, with Everton able to dominate possession without testing Antonin Kinsky until stoppage time, when he saved brilliantly from Tyrique George. News from the London Stadium made for an edgy atmosphere, but Spurs were able to see the game out and secure their place in the top flight for next season.

GOAL rates Spurs' players from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...