Tottenham player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Calamitous Antonin Kinsky's all-time Champions League shocker sets Spurs up for more pain as Igor Tudor's terrible tactics are exposed again

Igor Tudor stated that he is more confident than ever that relegation-threatened Tottenham will remain in the Premier League, but their terrible form in 2026 continued with a 5-2 thrashing by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last-16. It was another night of embarrassing individual errors, combined with a confusing system that handed the Spanish giants all the initiative they needed to put the tie to bed in the first leg.

Spurs found themselves 3-0 down after 14 minutes as goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, handed his Champions League debut in place of the heavily criticised Guglielmo Vicario, was one of many players to fall victim to the slippery surface in Madrid. An attempted pass out from the back saw him slip on and hand the ball straight to Julian Alvarez, who in turn worked the ball back into the box for Marcos Llorente to take full advantage and fire home to open the scoring. 

Micky van de Ven mimicked his goalkeeper less than 10 minutes later, losing his footing off the back of a simple pass from Pape Matar Sarr to allow Antoine Griezmann to run onto the ball. The veteran French forward still had plenty of work to do, but made it look easy as he rolled his shot into the back of the net for the host's second. 

But that was not the end of the disaster for Spurs. Almost immediately after the restart, Kinsky was at fault again, mishitting a pass back to him straight to Alvarez, who had an empty net to walk the ball into. That signalled the end of the 22-year-old 'keeper's night, although he did receive a standing ovation from the home crowd. 

Vicario entered the fray but conceded himself not long after as a pacey free-kick in from Atletico was flicked towards his own goal by Sarr, and although Vicario made a good initial stop, it was bundled in by Robin Le Normand. Spurs did get one back before the break, though, when Pedro Porro linked up well with Richarlison before firing a low strike into the back of the net to offer the slimmest glimmer of hope to the away side.

Despite a bright start to the second half from Tottenham, Atletico soon had their fifth. After a fantastic save from Jan Oblak to deny Richarlison at one end, Alvarez scored just 12 seconds later via a clinical counter-attack which included a sublime touch by Griezmann. 

Dominic Solanke grabbed another for Spurs with 10 minutes to go after a loose clearance from Oblak to give Spurs a slightly lesser mountain to climb in north London next week.

GOAL rates Tottenham's players from the Metripolitano...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Antonin Kinsky (0/10):

    Possibly the worst goalkeeping performance in Champions League history. Two huge errors in 14 minutes and was then hooked. Easily gives Loris Karius' performance in the 2018 final a run for its money. 

    Kevin Danso (4/10)

    Battled for every duel but was often left for dead by the pace of the Atletico forward line.

    Cristian Romero (5/10):

    Was a welcome return to the starting line-up, but failed to provide any much-needed leadership for this lost Tottenham team.

    Micky van de Ven (3/10)

    Looked like Bambi on ice at times, slipping and gifting Atletico their second goal of the night.

    Midfield

    Pedro Porro (5/10):

    One of the few fighters with a Spurs shirt on, although his eagerness to press left several large holes in the defence. 

    Pape Matar Sarr (3/10):

    Had a dreadful first touch for someone playing at the heart of the action. 

    Archie Gray (4/10):

    Like against Crystal Palace, was one of Tottenham's brighter players, but was largely overwhelmed by the frantic pressing from the hosts.  

    Djed Spence (3/10):

    Tried to be too clever on more than one occasion, losing the ball and setting Atletico away on the counter.

    Attack

    Mathys Tel (5/10):

    Was one of the more direct and attacking players in Spurs' limp performance, but was brought off at half-time.

    Richarlison (4/10):

    Missed a huge opportunity to score before Atletico bagged their fifth, although he did set up Porro for the away side's opener.

    Randal Kolo Muani (2/10):

    Was never able to get the ball under control, and several of his touches handed the ball straight back to an Atletico player. Hooked at the break.

    Subs & Manager

    Guglielmo Vicario (4/10):

    Conceded a couple of goals after coming on, and Tottenham lost any passing quality from the back once he replaced Kinsky.

    Conor Gallagher (5/10):

    Put in a shift against his former side when he came on, doing plenty of running in the middle.

    Dominic Solanke (6/10):

    Scored a great goal and looked lively, with questions to be asked of Tudor as to why he did not start.

    Xavi Simons (5/10):

    Saw plenty of the ball in the final 20 minutes, but Atletico were happy to allow that with the game already over.

    Joao Palhinha (3/10):

    Really struggled to find any sort of quality and took a heavy blow to the head right at the end.

    Igor Tudor (3/10):

    Questions will be asked as to why he opted to hand a young goalkeeper his Champions League debut in such a tough fixture.

