'Why they did that is a mystery' - Tottenham owners slammed by agent of ex-coach over Igor Tudor hiring

Tottenham decided to part ways with Frank after a defeat to Newcastle United earlier this month, with the north Londoners enduring a woeful run of form since the start of the year. Tudor, who has a reputation for being hired to deal with emergencies, was then handed the reins until the end of the season but got off to a terrible start with a 4-1 loss to Arsenal on Sunday.

Spurs are dealing with a huge injury crisis and also have Cristian Romero unavailable for another two more Premier League games due to suspension. Fears over a potential drop into the Championship have been festering, with the club without a league win in nine matches.

Previously, Heitinga had been brought in to aid Frank as an assistant during the poor run, though many punters thought he could be given the manager's job if his boss were sacked. Instead, his time at Tottenham came to a swift end as Tudor and his backroom staff arrived.