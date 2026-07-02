Tottenham offered Rafael Leao transfer as new AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim deems Portugal winger surplus to requirements

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan have decided to part ways with Leao and have offered Tottenham the chance to sign him. Following a turbulent campaign where Milan finished fifth, the club are under financial pressure to sell.

New manager Ruben Amorim does not consider Leao part of his plans. The attacker endured a frustrating 2025-26 season, registering 10 goals in 31 league appearances while frequently facing boos from his own supporters, despite scoring 80 goals in 291 matches overall for the Italian side. Milan are demanding at least €60 million for a permanent transfer but could consider a loan with an obligation to buy for €70m.



