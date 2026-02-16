Getty/GOAL
Tottenham sent Mauricio Pochettino return warning as USMNT disrupt plans to bring Argentine coach back to the Premier League
Frank sacked as reins are handed to interim boss Tudor
Danish tactician Frank was relieved of his duties on February 11 after taking in just 38 games at the helm. The reins have been handed to former Juventus and Marseille boss Igor Tudor on an interim basis through to the end of the season. A permanent appointment will be made at that stage.
It has been suggested that Pochettino could be lured back to familiar surroundings, having seen a productive five-year stint with Spurs - which included a run to the Champions League final - brought to a close in 2019. He is now in charge of the United States as they head into a home World Cup.
- Getty Images Sport
Would USMNT boss Pochettino be the right choice for Spurs?
With those international commitments being factored into the equation, Zamora is not convinced that the Argentine tactician would be the right call for Tottenham. Speaking via best betting sites, the former Spurs striker told GOAL when asked if calls from a disgruntled fanbase should be heeded: “He can’t start until after the World Cup. If you are his nation, you are saying ‘I don’t want you taking your eye off the ball’ - I know you’re not full-time, every single day in the office, but I would be saying I don’t want you taking your eye off the ball.
“Although he’s the fans’ favourite and they want him there, it’s going to be a tricky one. I think the likes of Poch would want time, a good pre-season. Whoever goes in there, they will want a whole pre-season. It’s hard because of the World Cup. All of these players aren’t going to get back until the end of July, if a few of the boys get quite far. They will want a break, they will want two weeks off at least. It’s a tricky job for anyone. Poch obviously had a great time there. It didn’t end in the greatest way, but I can understand why the fans want him back.”
Alternative options: Spurs not the only club appealing to Pochettino
Tottenham will not be the only club with a high-profile vacancy this summer - with the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid having roles to fill, while there has been talk of change at Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.
Quizzed on whether Pochettino will have other options to consider, as his contract with the USMNT expires, Zamora added - as Spurs tug on the heartstrings: “He will. It’s a big club, though, a huge club. He has got fond memories there as well.
“It’s a huge club, it really is. The infrastructure of everything is second to none. It’s just that final part of the puzzle that they haven’t been able to solve over the last six or seven years. It just hasn’t clicked and found that understanding. I don’t understand what it is that is going to make it happen.”
- Getty
Pochettino wants Premier League return as Tudor opens reign
Former Spurs player and coach Tim Sherwood believes that Pochettino will be approached regardless this summer. He has told Sky Sports: “We know who is coming in – it will be Pochettino, 100 per cent. I do not think the club will be brave enough to turn to anyone else. There are other options out there but the pressure on another man getting that job and losing two games and then the crowd saying ‘you had a chance to bring Poch back’ – it is impossible for them to look elsewhere.”
The man himself has previously told BBC Sport of heading back to English football, where he has also spent time in charge of Southampton: “The Premier League is the best league in the world. Of course I am missing it. I am so happy in America but also thinking one day to come back to the Premier League. It's the most competitive league.”
Spurs, who are into the last 16 of the Champions League after seeing Ange Postecoglou deliver Europa League glory last season, are languishing 16th in the Premier League table - five points clear of the relegation zone.
Tudor will face the toughest of tests in his opening game at the helm, with Tottenham preparing to play host to arch-rivals Arsenal - who top the standings - in a north London derby date on Sunday.
Advertisement