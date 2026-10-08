Tottenham star Mathys Tel makes history with record-equalling France display as Roberto De Zerbi faces injury crisis

Tel enjoyed a stellar international window with France Under-21s, bagging a hat-trick in a 7-1 demolition of Switzerland in Orleans on Tuesday evening. His latest exploits mean the forward has now matched Odsonne Edouard's all-time record of 17 goals for Les Bleuets.

France had already secured their spot at the 2027 European Under-21 Championship, but they finished their qualifying group campaign in style by remaining unbeaten with eight victories. Tel's sensational form across the break - where he also found the net in two other fixtures - could soon catch the eye of senior manager Zinedine Zidane ahead of November's Nations League clashes.

The 21-year-old will now aim to translate his international momentum to the Premier League. Tel has yet to open his account for Tottenham this term, with his side currently languishing at the bottom of the table.



