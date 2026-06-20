AFP
Tottenham near Mateus Fernandes agreement as London side move to beat Man Utd to signing
Tottenham lead the race for Portuguese star
Spurs are making significant strides in the transfer market under Roberto De Zerbi, aiming to overhaul their squad after a challenging campaign. According to transfer expert Matteo Moretto, the club is now "very close" to agreeing personal terms with the 21-year-old midfielder, who is widely considered one of the brightest young talents in the Premier League despite West Ham's recent struggles.
While Manchester United have long identified Fernandes as a priority target, Tottenham have moved aggressively to steal a march on their rivals. The player is reportedly open to a move to north London as he looks to remain in the top flight and avoid a season in the Championship. However, formal club-to-club contact between Spurs and West Ham is yet to take place as negotiations continue on the player's side.
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De Zerbi’s ambitious midfield rebuild
The pursuit of Fernandes is part of a broader strategy to transform the midfield at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The club has already been active elsewhere, with reports suggesting they are also pushing for Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali. Securing both players would represent a massive statement of intent, especially given the competition from other top-six sides for Tonali's signature.
The London outfit have already been busy in the window, securing the services of Andy Robertson, Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi. With Fernandes and Tonali in their sights, De Zerbi is clearly looking to add both technical quality and defensive energy to his engine room. Fernandes is coming off a productive campaign with West Ham, having made 39 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring five goals and providing five assists.
Competition from Manchester United
Despite Tottenham’s progress, United remain a serious threat in the race for Fernandes. The Old Trafford hierarchy turned their focus toward the Portuguese youngster after finding deals for Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni too difficult to conclude. It has been widely suggested that Fernandes admires United and would be keen on the prospect of playing alongside his international teammate, Bruno Fernandes.
The Red Devils' interest makes the recent breakthrough for Spurs even more critical. If Tottenham can finalise an agreement on personal terms with the "superstar" midfielder - who only joined West Ham in the summer of 2025 from Southampton in a deal worth over £40m, signing a contract until 2030 - it puts the ball firmly in West Ham's court. United will now have to decide whether to match Spurs' speed or risk losing out on one of their primary summer targets to a direct Premier League rival.
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The £80m stumbling block
While personal terms may be nearing a resolution, the financial aspect of the deal remains a significant hurdle. West Ham are reportedly holding out for a fee in the region of £80-85m for their prized asset. The Hammers are fully aware of the midfielder's high ceiling and are unwilling to grant a "relegation discount" despite their drop to the second tier of English football.
Both Tottenham and Manchester United are expected to try and negotiate that price tag down in the coming weeks. With Spurs aiming to complete as many as seven signings this summer, they will need to balance their budget carefully. Nevertheless, the momentum currently sits with the north Londoners as they look to wrap up a deal for one of the most sought-after midfielders in the country.