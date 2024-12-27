'He hurt his ankle' - Tottenham's injury crisis grows as Ange Postecoglou confirms Radu Dragusin setback during dire Nottingham Forest defeat, as Djed Spence is sent off
Ange Postecoglou confirmed that Radu Dragusin "hurt his ankle" during Tottenham's defeat to Nottingham Forest, in which Djed Spence was sent off.
- Spurs lost 1-0 to Forest on Boxing Day
- Dragusin limped off in the 87th minute
- Postecoglou sweating over ankle knock