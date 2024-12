Ange Postecoglou has led Tottenham Hotspur to their worst half-season since 2008/09 after their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Nott'm Forest win 1-0 over Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs attain worst half season record in 16 years

Postecoglou's future remains under scrutiny Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱