Tottenham fans urge club NOT to hire ex-Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi over his defence of Mason Greenwood

Speculation surrounding De Zerbi making a move to north London has been met with a wave of resistance from key Tottenham supporter organisations. Both the Proud Lilywhites, the club’s official LGBTQI+ Supporters’ Association, and the Women of The Lane group have taken to social media to broadcast a clear message: "No to De Zerbi."

The groups argue that hiring the former Brighton and Marseille boss would represent a direct conflict with the cultural values Tottenham has worked to establish.

They believe his track record and public statements regarding off-field controversies make him an unsuitable candidate to lead the Premier League side into a new era of accountability and inclusion.