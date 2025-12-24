Tottenham captain Cristian Romero charged by FA after heated confrontation with referee in Liverpool defeat

Following a quiet opening to the fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the hosts were soon reduced to 10 men when Xavi Simons received a red card for raking his studs down the back of Virgil van Dijk’s calf.

Spurs manager Thomas Frank took aim with the Video Assistant Referee’s (VAR) decision to upgrade Simons’ initial yellow card to a red after the full-time whistle, saying "the game is gone."

Liverpool were then incensed when Alexander Isak suffered a fractured leg following a challenge by Micky van de Ven after putting his side in front after 56 minutes.

Reds head coach Arne Slot later described Van de Ven’s tackle as "reckless", with Sweden striker Isak having subsequently been ruled out for a couple of months through injury.