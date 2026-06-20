Tottenham join race for Adam Wharton but have no plans to sign Mason Greenwood

Tottenham's interest in Wharton is part of a broader midfield rebuild following the departure of Yves Bissouma. The club are reportedly willing to add as many as three midfielders before the transfer window closes as they continue reshaping the squad. The future of Joao Palhinha also remains unresolved. While Tottenham have an option to make his loan move permanent, Sporting CP are also interested in signing the Portugal international, creating further uncertainty.

Spurs have explored other ambitious targets as well. Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali and West Ham's Mateus Fernandes have both been discussed internally, although securing either deal is expected to be difficult.