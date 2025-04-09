TOPSHOT-FBL-ENG-C1-ARSENAL-REAL MADRIDAFP
Soham Mukherjee

'Have to throw everything in the bin' - Carlo Ancelotti pulls no punches after Real Madrid's defeat to 'better quality' Arsenal & concedes it will be 'very difficult' for Champions League holders to stage second-leg comeback

Real MadridArsenalC. AncelottiArsenal vs Real MadridChampions League

Carlo Ancelotti admitted that Real Madrid "have to throw everything in the bin" to stage a comeback after their defeat to "better quality" Arsenal.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Real Madrid went down 3-0 to Arsenal
  • Ancelotti lavished praise on the Gunners
  • Believes a comeback is "very difficult"
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?

Stan Sport AU logo
2274 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Learn More

Next matches