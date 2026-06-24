Thomas Tuchel speaks out on Harry Kane after England captain hits shocking major tournament low in Ghana draw

The statistics from Tuesday’s clash make for grim reading for the England skipper. Stifled by a deep block orchestrated by Carlos Queiroz, Kane struggled to exert any real influence against Ghana. According to Opta, he recorded just 19 touches – his lowest ever total in a major tournament match for England when playing the full 90 minutes. The lack of service was evident as England’s creative stars found their paths blocked time and again. Kane did manage to find one fleeting late opening, but he skewed the opportunity over the bar.

Addressing the tactical stranglehold and that late miss, the German coach noted: "He was not involved as much as we would like to but it was just so, so narrow. Our two central defenders were responsible for the build-up and then it was basically eight against 10. It was difficult to find space. The little moments he had were just unlucky. The last one is normally a clear goal and would have gotten us a deserved win."

With the striker starved of service and unable to convert his one clear opening, the captain's general lack of involvement raised questions about whether he should have been replaced with fresh legs in the closing stages.