Sunderland
'This topic is closed!' - Granit Xhaka transfer to Chelsea emphatically ruled out by Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris
Chelsea bid rejected by Sunderland
According to The Guardian, Sunderland immediately rejected an £8 million bid from Chelsea for Xhaka.
Xabi Alonso, who recently took charge at Chelsea, was keen on reuniting with Xhaka after their time together at Bayer Leverkusen.
However, Sunderland have no intention of parting ways with Xhaka, who played a major role in Sunderland qualifying for the Europa League last season. Having arrived at the club last summer, Xhaka is tied to a contract that expires on June 30, 2028. Chelsea remain interested, but Sunderland are resolute in keeping Xhaka for their European journey.
- Sunderland
Le Bris shuts down transfer talk
Le Bris addressed the situation following a 4-2 pre-season friendly defeat against Liverpool on Saturday. Le Bris said: "No, this topic is closed. He has been really clear about his future. He loves Sunderland, he wants to stay in Sunderland. He wants to make the future of Sunderland. He is a good captain. Great leader."
Regarding the transfer window, Le Bris added: "It’s going to be quiet. Under the radar, right? I won’t give you information. Because I think we are working hard behind the scenes, and it’s really important to be quiet because otherwise it’s a mess. And we are looking at probably a different transfer window if you compare with last season. We had to sign 14 new players. It won’t be the case this year. We’ll see what will happen."
- Getty Images
Invaluable experience
Xhaka brings extensive elite experience to Sunderland. Xhaka made 297 appearances and scored 23 goals for Arsenal, winning two FA Cup trophies.
In Germany, Xhaka scored nine times in 140 games for Borussia Monchengladbach, and six goals in 99 outings for Bayer Leverkusen. At Leverkusen, Xhaka won one Bundesliga title, one German Cup, and one German Super Cup.
Last season, Xhaka featured in 34 Premier League matches for Sunderland, contributing one goal and six assists. He was also a standout performer during Switzerland's run to the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals.
- Sunderland
What next for Sunderland?
With Xhaka staying, Sunderland will focus on building match fitness ahead of their Premier League opener and upcoming Europa League fixtures. Le Bris will continue rigorously evaluating his squad during the pre-season tour before making any minor adjustments. Meanwhile, Chelsea must look elsewhere to strengthen their midfield under Alonso as the transfer window progresses.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting