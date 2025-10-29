'Thinks he's Pep Guardiola' - Real Madrid dressing room threatening to turn against 'unapproachable' Xabi Alonso amid 'frustration' with manager's rigid approach

Frustration is continuing to build behind the scenes. Some players feel their freedom on the pitch is curtailed. Some think Alonso is distant. An inside source close to the Madrid dressing room has opened up on the struggles Alonso is currently facing. Speaking to the Athletic, the source said: "Some of them have won so much without doing these things that when these have been imposed on them, they have complained. He thinks he’s Pep Guardiola, but for now he’s just Xabi."

That line reportedly keeps coming up in conversations around the squad. Not entirely flattering. Part admiration, part scepticism. Vinicius Junior’s storm-off after being substituted against Barcelona highlighted the tension, but it appears the problems may be deeper than that.

Some feel Alonso is "unapproachable". Comparisons to Ancelotti’s open, warm style only make the gap feel bigger. Specialists in training, stricter rules, restricted access, changes all designed to improve focus. And yet, it changes the atmosphere. The squad is responding with improved levels on the pitch, but they are not all happy about it.