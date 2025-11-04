Getty/GOAL
'They don't have a Harry Kane!' - Ousmane Dembele not enough make PSG favourites to win Champions League showdown as Bayern Munich hero talks up Vincent Kompany's men
Matthuus backs Bayern over PSG
Ahead of the high-powered Champions League meeting at the Parc des Princes, former Bayern captain Matthaus has tipped the German giants to come out on top. Writing in his Sky Sport column, the World Cup winner explained why he rates Vincent Kompany’s side higher than Luis Enrique’s PSG, even though the French side are the defending European champions.
Matthaus pointed to Bayern’s incredible momentum as a key factor in his analysis. “It was a demonstration of power. With a commanding 3-0 victory against Leverkusen, FC Bayern celebrated their 15th win in 15 games,” he wrote. “Many things need to come together for the opponents to leave the pitch as non-losers against Bayern.”
The Bavarians have been unstoppable this season, boasting 15 consecutive wins in all competitions and sitting top of the Bundesliga as well as the Champions League league phase, after PSG with a goal difference and a perfect record. PSG, meanwhile, have dropped points in Ligue 1, showing signs of vulnerability despite their European success last season.
- Getty
‘PSG don’t have Kane, Kimmich or Neuer’ - Matthaus verdict
In his analysis, Matthaus argued that the French champions lack the world-class spine that makes Bayern so complete. “Paris Saint-Germain will be the next test. On Tuesday, two top European teams will face each other. Both have high quality in their squads, but Paris doesn't have a Kane, a [Michael] Olise, a [Joshua] Kimmich, or a [Manuel] Neuer,” he explained.
The Bayern icon praised boss Kompany's team as well-oiled, balanced unit capable of adapting to different opponents. “The French team has played exceptionally well in the Champions League so far, but they’ve already dropped points and lost a game in Ligue 1. Bayern are a well-oiled machine, they’re in a flow. Therefore, I say: Paris is definitely not the favourites,” Matthaus insisted.
His comments underline how much respect Bayern’s current form commands across Europe. Kompany’s men have combined attacking flair with defensive stability, scoring 54 goals in just 15 matches this season while conceding only 12.
Bayern travel to Paris with confidence and depth, as the German champions are unbeaten in all competitions this season and have swept aside Chelsea, Pafos, and Club Brugge in the Champions League with an aggregate score of 12-2. Their attacking trio, English superstar Kane, French hero Olise and Colombian international Luis Diaz, were rested at the weekend in the first half and are expected to start in Paris, giving Kompany his full attacking arsenal.
Matthsus’ prediction reflected that confidence, “I’m predicting a 2-1 victory for Bayern,” he declared. “PSG are the reigning Champions League winners, but Bayern have won their last four matches in the competition. The players are aware of that.”
He further pointed out that even in the Club World Cup defeat to PSG earlier this year, Bayern “were more dominant, had more scoring opportunities, and were the better team.” That loss, Matthaus believes, only fueled their current winning streak.
‘He may have won the Ballon d’Or, but…’ - Doubts remain about Dembele
Matthaus also commented on PSG's superstar Ousmane Dembele’s recent Ballon d’Or triumph, offering a measured perspective on the Frenchman’s resurgence. “Ousmane Dembele may have won the Ballon d'Or, but there were other players who performed just as well over the course of the year, but whose clubs were eliminated in the Champions League semi-finals,” he wrote.
While acknowledging Dembele’s maturity and contribution since joining PSG, Matthaus maintained that individual brilliance alone might not be enough to tip the scales against a dominant Bayern side. The winger has only recently returned from a thigh injury and could feature off the bench in Paris, giving Luis Enrique a much-needed creative spark.
Still, Matthaus’ broader point is that PSG’s success relies heavily on moments of individual flair, whereas Bayern function as a collective. His remarks reflect a growing narrative that Enrique’s team, while star-studded, lacks the structural discipline that defines Kompany’s Bayern.
- Getty Images Sport
European powerhouses collide for supremacy
Tuesday night’s clash at the Parc des Princes will likely decide who stays at top of the Champions League league phase, with both teams currently level on nine points. PSG have a slight edge on goals scored, but Bayern’s record-breaking start under Kompany has made them Europe’s team to beat.
For Enrique, this fixture is about reaffirming PSG’s status as reigning champions amid questions about consistency and reliance on individual brilliance. Dembele’s potential cameo could inject creativity, but Matthaus’ words serve as a warning, the French giants must prove they can match Bayern’s collective intensity.
With Kane already on 22 goals this season and Manuel Neuer approaching his 154th Champions League appearance, experience and efficiency define their campaign.
