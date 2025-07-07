AC Milan v Atalanta BC - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Aryan Suraj Chadha

Theo Hernandez is off to Saudi Arabia! AC Milan pocket €25m transfer fee as French full-back agrees to join Al-Hilal after failing to secure European move

T. HernandezAl-HilalAC MilanTransfersSerie ASaudi Pro League

After rejecting an initial approach, Theo Hernandez is set to finalise his Saudi Arabia switch this summer as AC Milan agree to a €25 million sale.

  • Hernandez set to join Al-Hilal from Milan for €25m
  • French full-back will earn €20m per season in Saudi Arabia
  • Milan seek a new left-back to replace him this summer
