The Kickoff: Brian White and Vancouver Whitecaps to play for Champions Cup trophy, while Lionel Messi's Inter Miami face Columbus Crew in battle for the East

Matchday 17 marks the halfway point of the MLS season, while Vancouver reports for the Champions Cup final

We're halfway there, and some teams? Well, they're living on a prayer. Others? No need - they're excelling at a brilliant rate. Matchday 17 marks the official halfway point of the 2025 MLS campaign, and some big storylines are set to unfold.

The Vancouver Whitecaps are looking to become the second MLS team to lift the CONCACAF Champions Cup, but a massive Liga MX foe stands in their way - Cruz Azul. The Canadian outfit travels for a clash at the Estadio Olimpico in Mexico City, as Brian White and Co. look to bring MLS to the top of the continent.

In MLS action, two major conference matchups arrive that could be previews of the postseason.

The Seattle Sounders host Minnesota United Sunday night in the Western Conference, pitting two historic conference rivals in a match that brings two of the league's brightest managers to the touchline.

In the East, it's a showcase of heavyweights, as Lionel Messi and Inter Miami host the Columbus Crew - a rematch of the top-two finishers in the conference during the 2024 postseason.

GOAL dives into all that and more in The Kickoff, a weekly preview of each MLS Matchday.