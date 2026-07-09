'It doesn't get much better than playing against Lionel Messi' - Switzerland stars fired up for Argentina showdown with Granit Xhaka 'hungry' for World Cup surprise

Xhaka emphasised that the pressure faced by his team has now turned into extra motivation to keep going as far as possible in the tournament. As quoted by Nau.ch, he said: "When you’re this close, the hunger is even greater. It’s a very good kind of pressure we have now – we want to keep going."

The midfielder reflected on the historic honour of competing against the game's greatest modern titans before turning his attention to their tactical preparations, adding: "It must be a great privilege for us to be able to play in the Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo era. We haven't been able to analyse Argentina in depth yet, but we will begin a very thorough analysis tomorrow."

Meanwhile, striker Cedric Itten and midfielder Remo Freuler shared that sentiment, admitting they view the opportunity to face Messi as an incredible milestone in their respective careers.

Itten said: "It doesn't get much better than being able to play against Messi. He's in good form, and we definitely need to be ready for the next game. But you can also see that every match is close – we're looking forward to Kansas."

Freuler stated: "I've never played against Messi in my career, that's certainly something special. We deserved to reach the quarter-finals against Argentina. But one thing is clear: We won't be satisfied with that. We'll give it our all."