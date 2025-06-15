'I'm waiting for the call' - Spanish streamer claims Franco Mastantuono's cryptic Instagram message led to Real Madrid transfer after Argentine starlet refused PSG move
Spanish YouTuber DjMariio has claimed that his Instagram exchange with Franco Mastantuono played a part in the Argentine signing for Real Madrid.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Argentine wonderkid joins Real Madrid
- YouTuber shares message that led to transfer
- Mastantuono was' waiting' for approach