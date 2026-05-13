South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

South Korea's 2026 World Cup kits have landed and are centred around a core narrative titled 'Tiger’s Ambush.' This theme is intended to represent the national team’s identity through a blend of traditional Korean folklore and modern, aggressive footballing philosophy. The collection serves as an exploration of national pride, emphasising surprise, precision, and collective strength.
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