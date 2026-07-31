Sources: USMNT and Columbus Crew wingback Max Arfsten finalizing $7.5 transfer to Middlesbrough

Arfsten is set to travel to England in the coming days to finalize his move to Boro. The club will pay a fee of up to $7.5 million, sources tell GOAL, with that fee also including add-ons and bonuses. The Crew, meanwhile, are set to retain a sell-on clause.

Boro had been after Arfsten for a while before getting the deal over the line. The club pursued the 25-year-old defender/winger last summer, while French side Toulouse also made a bid to sign Arfsten in 2025.

News of Arfsten's transfer was first reported by The Athletic.