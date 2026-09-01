Sources: Dortmund shut down loan interest in USMNT prospect Mathis Albert due to club's first-team plans for teenager

Speaking to GOAL last year, Albert outlined his plans and goals for the future.

"I do have a big picture," he says. "I want to make the first team and be a difference-maker. I want to be a world-class player. That's the main goal for my career, but also, I live day by day. I don't overthink it mentally because if you jot down all these goals and you don't complete them, and that'll mess up your mental. Sometimes, you just have to have fun. I think that joy is what's kept me playing my whole life.

"That's how I still like to play. I just have fun. It's not always that serious. It's just fun, and I think that's what's led me to keep going since I was a kid, having fun when you play."

Internationally, Albert has represented the U.S. up to the U-19 level, having made his debut with that team in March of this year.