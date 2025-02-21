Harry Kane Sol CampbellGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

'He can't be another Sol Campbell' - Harry Kane has 'no chance' of joining Arsenal, claims ex-Tottenham star, with a return to Spurs 'difficult' amid Bayern Munich's trophy hunt

H. KaneArsenalTottenhamPremier LeagueTransfersBayern MunichBundesliga

Harry Kane is generating Premier League transfer talk, but Gus Poyet says the ex-Tottenham striker "can't be another Sol Campbell" by joining Arsenal.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Left north London in summer of 2023
  • Still waiting to break trophy duck
  • Exit clauses can be triggered in contract
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱